Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.