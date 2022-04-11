Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.08).

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

AGR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.95 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,083,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,306. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

