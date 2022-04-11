Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

Several analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of ATXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

