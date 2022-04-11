Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
