Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

