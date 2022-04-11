ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.