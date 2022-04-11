ATB Capital Cuts Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target to $11.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
