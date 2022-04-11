AT&T Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

AT&T has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of T opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

