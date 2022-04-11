AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

