AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
