Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

