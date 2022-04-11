Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

IHF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,209. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $249.28 and a 1-year high of $295.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.80.

