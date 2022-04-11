Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 9,301,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.