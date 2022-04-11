Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ANZBY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,993. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

