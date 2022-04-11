AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

