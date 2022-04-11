AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,953.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,908.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.