AvidXchange (AVDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/8/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/4/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/29/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/23/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.35 on Monday, hitting 8.20. 998,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,971. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.22.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

