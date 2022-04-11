Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.