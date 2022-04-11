Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.94

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,061,000 after buying an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

