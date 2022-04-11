Azbit (AZ) Market Cap Hits $334,852.41

Azbit (AZ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Azbit has a market capitalization of $334,852.41 and $52.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.