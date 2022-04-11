B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$853,165.36 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$853,165.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,744,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,382,202.74.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42.

TSE BTO traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,403. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

