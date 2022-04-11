B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$232,425.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,919.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,244 shares of company stock worth $1,860,459.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$5.93. 2,412,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,951. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

