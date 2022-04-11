B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury Sells 40,705 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$232,425.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,180,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,158,919.16.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.06. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.