Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BBLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 199,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,505. Babylon has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

