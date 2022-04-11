Badger DAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.62 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and $30.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00022299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00104304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

