Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $87.42 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

