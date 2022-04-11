Bank of America Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

CP opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

