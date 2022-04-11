Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 668,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

