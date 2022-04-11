Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.29.

TSE:BMO traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$144.62. 568,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$112.34 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

