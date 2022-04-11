Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 205 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 145.89 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 49,458,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,903,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.06.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

