Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.
About Barings BDC (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.