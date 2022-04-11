Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,444. The company has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

