Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,986,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 680,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $94,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 422,013 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 63,167 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. 606,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,364,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

