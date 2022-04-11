Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,431 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,666,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,261 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,861,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $123,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

