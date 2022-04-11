Barrington Research Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $44.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. 8,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,481. The stock has a market cap of $789.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

