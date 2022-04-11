Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

