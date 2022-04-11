Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) versus BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Head-To-Head Review

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and BoxScore Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.65 -$228.38 million N/A N/A BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 91.57 $1.76 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and BoxScore Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% BoxScore Brands N/A -17.78% 3,503.04%

Volatility and Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BoxScore Brands has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beachbody and BoxScore Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of 6.45, indicating a potential upside of 252.46%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than BoxScore Brands.

Summary

BoxScore Brands beats Beachbody on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About BoxScore Brands (Get Rating)

BoxScore Brands, Inc., a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, manufacture, and distribution of precious technical minerals. Its project consists of 100 Federal mineral rights across 2040 acres of Federal land, including 7 existing wells, located in Eastern Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

