Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,765. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

