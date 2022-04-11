Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $705,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

