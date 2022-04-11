Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.