Belden Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $49.53 on Monday. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

