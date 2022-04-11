Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLCM. TheStreet raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.51. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

