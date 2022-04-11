Benjamin Shaker Sells 2,706 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $23.71. 1,519,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,886. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

