Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce $68.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.99 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $329.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $334.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,279. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

