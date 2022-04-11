Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHIL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

