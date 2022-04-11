Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 371,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $961.35 million, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarVal Investors LP boosted its holdings in Berry by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth $20,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

