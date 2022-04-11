BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 203 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.