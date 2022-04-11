BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock opened at $2,167.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,300.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,354.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

