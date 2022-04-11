BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 441 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 80.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.59.

NYSE:OSK opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

