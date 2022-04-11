Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.10 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,350. The stock has a market cap of $913.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.