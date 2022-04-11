Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $147,490.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Big Lots by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

