BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCDA. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 66,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,508. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCardia will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

